ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €540.00 by Berenberg Bank

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €528.00 ($621.18) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €445.17 ($523.73).

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.