Assicurazioni Generali’s (ARZGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

