Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,102.88

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,102.88 ($27.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,456 ($32.09). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,456 ($32.09), with a volume of 654,725 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £19.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,310.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,102.88.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total transaction of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 34,966 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £805,616.64 ($1,052,543.30). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,243,213 shares of company stock worth $2,882,958,153.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.