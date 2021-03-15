AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

