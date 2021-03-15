ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.38

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and traded as high as $56.00. ASUSTeK Computer shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 100,040 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASUUY)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products (3C) in Taiwan, China, Singapore, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers phones and accessories, such as power banks, and adapters and cables; gaming products; laptops and two-in-one personal computers (PCs); desktop, tower, mini, stick, and all-in-one PCs, as well as chrome devices; motherboards, single-board computers, and chassis and cooling products; monitors and projectors; headphones and headsets, and sound cards; mesh WiFi systems, wireless routers and adapters, and wired networking products; and graphic cards, as well as business wireless routers and gaming router home products.

