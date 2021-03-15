ATB Capital Increases PFB (TSE:PFB) Price Target to C$31.00

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.23% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PFB stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.40. The firm has a market cap of C$144.10 million and a PE ratio of 8.95. PFB has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83.

Get PFB alerts:

About PFB

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for PFB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.