Atheios (ATH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $64,931.47 and approximately $37.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,018.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.88 or 0.03166602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.00359182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.39 or 0.00939675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.50 or 0.00388261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00337187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00243729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00022076 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,894,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,636,913 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

