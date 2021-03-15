Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given Equal Weight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Athene (NYSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth approximately $33,453,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Athene by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after acquiring an additional 959,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.