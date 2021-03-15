Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Gabelli

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Gabelli in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. G.Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.34. 2,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

