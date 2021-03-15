Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUB stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

