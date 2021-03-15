Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Stake Increased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure makes up 1.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AY. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

AY opened at $37.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

