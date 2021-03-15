ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to post $120.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.35 million. ATN International reported sales of $110.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $558.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $612.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $736.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. ATN International has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $828.13 million, a PE ratio of -260.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

