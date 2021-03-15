AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by H2o Am LLP

H2o Am LLP increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 3.0% of H2o Am LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. H2o Am LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Cim LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,579,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 723,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,699,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

