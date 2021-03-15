aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $8.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.92 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

