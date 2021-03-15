Augur (REP) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Augur has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $312.45 million and $41.73 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $28.40 or 0.00052908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00049512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.08 or 0.00659529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

