Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.14. 16,564,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 27,035,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACB shares. MKM Partners cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.