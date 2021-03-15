Auto Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Auto has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $38.81 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $2,658.00 or 0.04702257 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00048770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00667696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00072141 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026196 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035668 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

