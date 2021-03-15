AutoCanada (AOCIF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS: AOCIF) recently:

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.50 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AOCIF remained flat at $$28.63 on Monday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

