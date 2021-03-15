Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.68

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.68 and last traded at $98.66, with a volume of 318018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Autoliv by 112.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Autoliv by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

