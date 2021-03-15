Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $184.97

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.97 and last traded at $184.65, with a volume of 22831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 59,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

