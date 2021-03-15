AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,342.77.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,284.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,706. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,190.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,759 shares of company stock worth $56,745,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

