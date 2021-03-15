AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,346.30.

AutoZone stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,289.85. 6,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,706. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,181.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,759 shares of company stock valued at $56,745,825 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AutoZone by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2,059.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $5,404,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in AutoZone by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

