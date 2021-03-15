Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Tops $338.48 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.73 billion and approximately $338.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $29.24 or 0.00051702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.98 or 0.00452578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00095169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.91 or 0.00569137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 381,862,887 coins and its circulating supply is 127,696,852 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

