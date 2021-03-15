AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $203.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $194.74 and last traded at $194.24, with a volume of 5410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.49.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVB. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average is $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

