Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 120.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after buying an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $180.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $186.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.