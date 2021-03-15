Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avid Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.77 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVID. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AVID stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $939.18 million, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 302.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.