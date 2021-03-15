Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

CAR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.71. 12,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.