AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $481.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

