AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.24% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.
NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $481.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
