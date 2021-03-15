AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.38

AXA SA (EPA:CS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €18.38 ($21.62) and traded as high as €22.95 ($26.99). AXA shares last traded at €22.94 ($26.98), with a volume of 4,351,211 shares traded.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.46 ($27.60).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.38.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

