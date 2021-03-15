Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

AXTA opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,879 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,685,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,003,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,720,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,682 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

