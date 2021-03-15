Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

