Axe Hits Market Cap of $364,962.26 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $364,962.26 and $73,166.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.65 or 0.00761854 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

