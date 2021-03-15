AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

