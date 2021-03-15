Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $128,725.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.34 or 0.00657978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026225 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

AXIS is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

Axis DeFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

