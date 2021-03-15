Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $161,787.80 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $161,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.71. 422,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

