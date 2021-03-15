Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,041.86. 25,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,507. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,019.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,747.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

