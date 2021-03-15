Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after buying an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 176.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

