Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

