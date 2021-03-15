Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,131 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 13,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,990. The stock has a market cap of $437.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

