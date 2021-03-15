Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $280,420,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after purchasing an additional 939,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.25. 328,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $356.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

