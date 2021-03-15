Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 723,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 408,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,528,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $255.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

