B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GP Strategies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $16.85 on Monday. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $289.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.