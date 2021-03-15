B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report released on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of BC opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after buying an additional 143,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,648,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 65,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

