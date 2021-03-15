B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). B. Riley also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ALNA opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

