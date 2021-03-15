B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 69,860 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,389,481.92.

On Friday, January 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

Shares of RILY stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.02. 186,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,903. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $68.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.13%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 207,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 134,511 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

