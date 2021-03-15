B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 1,310,832 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,430.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Saturday, March 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60.

On Friday, January 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 186,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207,511 shares during the period. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

