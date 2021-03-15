B. Riley Weighs in on Geron Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Geron in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Geron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 435,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Geron by 190.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 204,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Geron by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 900.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,006,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 905,690 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

