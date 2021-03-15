Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $78.46 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12.

