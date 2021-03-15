Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NVS opened at $84.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.84. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.