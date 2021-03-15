Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 564 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bio-Techne worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $385.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

